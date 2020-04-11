Betty J. Thompson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1930-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Betty Jean Thompson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday April 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Independence, daughter of Karl and Gertrude Kohtz Potter. She was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo East High School. Betty married Richard Thompson on Jan. 16, 1949, at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he died Aug. 18, 2002.

She worked at Oil Co-Op Service in Waterloo for 10 years, worked in real estate for many years and retired from Von Maur as a sales associate. Betty was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: two daughters, Teri (Michael) Bachman of Cedar Falls, and Kathi Henn of St. Cloud, Minn.; a son, Timothy (Betsy) Thompson of New Hartford; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Paula McDaniel of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Donald and Ralph Potter.

Services: A family-directed memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family, (319) 233-3146.