Betty J. Shipp

July 11, 1955-October 28, 2020

Betty Jane Shipp, age 65, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, Iowa.

Betty was born on July 11, 1955, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Constance (Ellis) Shipp. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Betty worked at State Bank of Waverly for forty years. She started her senior year of high school through distributive education at the lowest job in bookkeeping and worked her way up to head of bookkeeping. Because of the bank changing ownership, Betty lost her job and the will to live, her job was her life. In her spare time Betty could be found watching movies.

Betty’s memory is honored by: two sisters, Mary Endleman of Clarksville, Iowa and JoAnn Shipp Myers of Waverly, Iowa; and a brother Steven Shipp of Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra Shipp.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 5:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Waverly and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187