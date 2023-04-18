January 4, 1934-April 14, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Betty J Selken, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Betty was born on January 4, 1934, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Milford and Vada (Hurst) Neve. She graduated in 1952, from Vinton High School. On November 27, 1952, Delbert and Betty were united in marriage in La Porte City, Iowa. Betty was a homemaker and was an excellent cook and baker. Betty was well known for her chocolate chip cookies and potato salad. She most enjoyed the time spent with her beloved family and friends. Betty also loved gardening, tending to her flower beds, interior decorating, traveling, fashion, and outings with her sisters. Betty was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children, Cristy (Tom) Cornally of Cedar Falls, IA; and Michael (Mildred) Selken of Cedar Rapids, IA; a grandson, Patrick (Jennifer) Cornally of New York; two step-grandchildren, Maria Cristina Atehortua and Maria Alejandra Atehortua both of Barranquilla, Colombia; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Delbert Selken; and four sisters, Hazel, Rubie, Anna Jane, and Donna.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorial donations, may be directed to the Noelridge Christian Church: 7111 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.

