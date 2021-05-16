January 14, 1930-May 14, 2021
WATERLOO-Betty J. See, 91, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Maple Crest in Fayette.
Betty was born on January 14, 1930 in Randalia, the daughter of Howard and Margaret (Nixon) Bemus.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1948.
Betty married Morris C. See on October 3, 1948 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on January 28, 2015.
She worked for many years at JCPenney in downtown Waterloo and at Crossroads Mall when the store moved.
Survived by two daughters, Sandy (Gene Westphal) See of Waterloo and Deby (Bruce) Buhr of Sumner; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris; son, Scott See; daughter, Cindy Staebell; and brother, Ronald Bemus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Maple Crest Campus (100 Bolger Drive, Fayette, IA 52142)
Funeral Services: 1:30 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service
Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns
Burial: Elmwood Cemetery
