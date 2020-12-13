Betty J. Retz

Betty J. (Wentworth) Retz, 97 of Raymond, died Sun., Dec. 6, 2020. She was born Mar. 25, 1923 in Minnesota, daughter of Ace L. and Delia L. Olson Wentworth. She worked for Powers Manufacturing as a seamstress, retiring in 1985. She married Fred Oettel, they later divorced. Later, married Paul Bloomquist, they later divorced. Later, she married Al Retz, he died in 1998. Betty loved family-oriented activities. She was very loved and will be missed.