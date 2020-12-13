Betty J. Retz

March 25, 1923-December 6, 2020
Betty J. (Wentworth) Retz, 97 of Raymond, died Sun., Dec. 6, 2020. She was born Mar. 25, 1923 in Minnesota, daughter of Ace L. and Delia L. Olson Wentworth. She worked for Powers Manufacturing as a seamstress, retiring in 1985. She married Fred Oettel, they later divorced. Later, married Paul Bloomquist, they later divorced. Later, she married Al Retz, he died in 1998. Betty loved family-oriented activities. She was very loved and will be missed.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dale) Crisp, Waterloo; Cathy (Wayne Billings) Bloomquist, Raymond; son, Bruce (Debbie) Bloomquist, Waterloo; and daughter-in-law, Mary Oettel, Waterloo; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Clarence (Marilyn) Wentworth. She is preceded in death by her husband, Al; son, Stephen Oettel; brothers, Jack, Claude, Lee, Gene, Charlie, Donald and Leslie; and sisters, Rosemary Wentworth, Mildred Williams and Olive Williams.
Family services have been held with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorials are directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.Kearnsfuneralservices.com.
