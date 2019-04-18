{{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2019)

Betty J. Morrison

Betty Morrison

LA PORTE CITY — Betty June Morrison, 75, of La Porte City, died Monday, April 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born March 27, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Sackett Dickinson. She married Ronald “Ron” Morrison on Sept. 21, 1963, in Waterloo.

She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and also attended Hawkeye Community College. Betty worked as a nurse at Colonial Manor in La Porte City for many years. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Kevin Morrison of Waterloo; two daughters, Sandra (Keith) Bushman of Colorado and Melissa (Chad) Purdy of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Stallone, Carter and Gibson Purdy, Katelyn and Lindsay Bushman and Julian Harrington; and her dog, Oscar.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 1 p.m. today, April 18, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Service League, 760 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo 50701.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Betty J. Morrison (1944-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments