(1944-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Betty June Morrison, 75, of La Porte City, died Monday, April 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born March 27, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Sackett Dickinson. She married Ronald “Ron” Morrison on Sept. 21, 1963, in Waterloo.
She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and also attended Hawkeye Community College. Betty worked as a nurse at Colonial Manor in La Porte City for many years. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Kevin Morrison of Waterloo; two daughters, Sandra (Keith) Bushman of Colorado and Melissa (Chad) Purdy of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Stallone, Carter and Gibson Purdy, Katelyn and Lindsay Bushman and Julian Harrington; and her dog, Oscar.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 1 p.m. today, April 18, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Service League, 760 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo 50701.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.