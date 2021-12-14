June 11, 1928-December 10, 2021

Betty J. Loeb, 93, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born June 11, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Glenn and Helen M. Smith Carlton. Betty married Elmer J.J. Loeb October 13, 1946; he died May 27, 1992. She married Donald R. Anderson August 11, 1995; he died May 27, 2010.

Betty owned and worked at the Superette grocery store and later at Thiftway grocery store, both in La Porte City. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Jubilee. Betty enjoyed making ceramics, doing crossroad puzzles, and playing the organ.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Francisco of La Porte City; three grandsons, Daniel J. (Laura) Loeb of Independence, Marc D. (Rachel) Francisco, and Michael L. Francisco, both of La Porte City; seven great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, Shelbi, Bodie, and Kane; and sister-in-law, Eunice Aschenbrenner of Evansdale. Betty is preceded by her parents; husbands, Elmer and Donald; two sons, Stephen K. and David D. Loeb; and two brothers, Howard and Harold Aschenbrenner.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, December 16 at Zion Lutheran Church—Jubilee, in rural La Porte City with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 4 – 6 PM Wednesday, December 15 at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St, La Porte City. Direct memorials to the family a memorial fund will be established. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.