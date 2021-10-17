Betty J Kroenecke

September 22, 2021

After a brief illness, while visiting Phoenix, AZ to attend the funeral of her Aunt, our beloved Betty went to join Our Lord and her heavenly family on September 22, 2021. Betty was born Nov 24, the second of five children to Marcella (Schmit) and William Sadler in rural Black Hawk County, IA. She grew up in nearby Raymond and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957. During high school, Betty met her life's love, Lou Kroenecke, and they married in January 1958. They were blessed with two children, Cheri and Mark.

In 1972, the family relocated to TX for a Professional Consulting business venture. From IA to TX, Betty was known as a dedicated employee and worked hard at all positions she held over her 50 yr working career, from bookkeeping/secretarial to executive management to business ownership. She retired in 2009 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A survivor for 13 yrs, she bravely staved off many other medical issues resulting from cancer treatments. It was her wish for her body to be donated for medical research to UTMB.

Betty will always be remembered for her love, loyalty & generosity to family, friends, and faith in God. Her smile will be missed by family members, numerous cousins, and longtime friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, William & Marcella Sadler, sisters, Mary Jo Dirks, Karen Sadler & Marlys Lotito, B-I-L Marv Dirks, niece Kim Kohagen, nephews Shane Simmons & JJ Sadler, great-niece Kaitlyn Evens & great-nephew Jack Wolfe. Betty is survived by Lou, husband of 63 years, daughter Cheri (Kim Comeaux), son Mark, brother Bill (Mariann) Sadler, B-I-L Michael (Mary) Lotito, nieces Cindy (Pete) Olson, Kelly (Nick) Evens, Meme (Jeff) Wolfe & Sarah (Jeff Robertson) Sadler, nephews Bill (Josh) Sadler, Matt Sadler & Jeff Kohagen. She was affectionately named “GABett” (Great-Aunt Betty) by her “greats”, Liz (Matt Moon) Kohagan, Sara (Charly) Hogeboom, Abby Kohagen, Justin (Karley) Olson, Courtney (Tim) Menke, Megan Evens, and 2021 arrivals Mary Jette Sadler Robertson & Annie Mae Wolfe, two Great-Great Nephews, Trey Olson, Jaden Moon & Great-Great Niece Olson coming soon.

A Memorial Mass honoring Betty will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church on Cypresswood Dr., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM. For those unable to attend the memorial service, there will be a Livestream available. Please contact the family for information.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or any charity of your choice.