Betty Hollaway

(1931-2019)
EVANSDALE — Betty Marie Boyd Hollaway, 88, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Nov. 10, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born April 8, 1931, in Stillwater, Okla., daughter of Roscoe and Faye Boyd. She married John Hollaway on June 25, 1948, in Fayetteville, Ark. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Betty was raised and attended school in Fayetteville. She and her husband moved to Waterloo, and Betty worked at River Hills School for many years. John and Betty became foster parents in 1969 and served the Northern Iowa service area for 42 years.
Survived by: her sons, Gregory, Jeffrey and Patrick (Jamie) Hollaway of Evansdale, Eric (friend Kim) Hollaway of Waterloo, Jeffrey Ross (fiancee Cindy) Hollaway of Marion, and Zachary (Lacey) McCauley of Dysart; daughters Margaret Robertson of Tulsa, Okla., and Jan Hollaway of Platteville, Wis.; a sister, Viola Hefley of Evansdale; a niece, Christine Hefley of Cedar Falls; grandchildren Chris Bowser of La Crosse, Wis., Veronica (Bob) Hooks of Platteville, Bill Law of Sanger, Texas, Tim Law of Wister, Okla., Isabella and Carter Hollaway of Waterloo, Bailey and Sydney Hollaway of Evansdale, Kiera McCauley of Dysart; great-grandchildren, Michaela (Josh) VanWoert of Platteville, Daniel (friend Madisen) Bowser of Madison, Wis., Hope, Eliza, and Kaylyn Hooks of Platteville, Jacob, Adam, and Isabella Law of Wister; and great-great-grandchildren Olive, Marlee, and Wyatt Borke of Platteville, and Penelope Clark of Madison.
Preceded in death by: her husband; sons Jerry and Adam Hollaway; son-in-law Russel; grandson Wesley Robertson; her parents; brothers Irvin, Charles, Arthur, and Stanley Boyd; and brother-in-law Rex Hefley.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Evansdale, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Betty lent a helping hand wherever needed, loved fiercely, and forgave often. Her life revolved around her ever-expanding family and her church.
