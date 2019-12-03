Betty Hills

(1923-2019)
TRIPOLI — Betty Jean Hills, 96, of Tripoli, died Sunday, Dec. 1, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.
She was born Oct. 17, 1923, in Tripoli, daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Gunsalus) Schmidt. On May 30, 1942, she married Bill Hills in Lancaster, Mo. He preceded her in death Feb. 4, 1977.
Betty graduated from Tripoli High School in 1941. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kramer and Crittendon, later at F.S. in Tripoli and would complete her working career as a clerk at the Tripoli Liquor Store.
She was a lifetime faithful member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli.
Survived by: her children, Ron (Evelyn) Hills of Elgin and Linda (Gary Rieck) Heinemann of Tripoli; six grandchildren, Todd (Marlene) Hills of Waukon, Brenda Hills of Buena Vista, Kristi (Eric) Shaffer of Robins, Reece (Christine) Hills of Erie, Penn., Jodi Heinemann of Denver, and Jill (Charlie) Nuss of Denver; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Walker of Johnston; and two sisters-in-law, Dolores Schmidt of Tripoli and Bonnie Buck of Hudson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Chuck Heinemann; four brothers, Robert, Dale, Donald and Richard Schmidt; and three sisters, Colleen Claypool, Zatha Skiers and Naomi Stumme.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial at Freemont Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will precede the funeral service Wednesday at the church, starting at 9:30 a.m. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Betty enjoyed playing cards, bingo, but her greatest joy came from time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
