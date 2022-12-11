Betty Hersey Ehmen

October 29, 1927-December 6, 2022

Betty Jean Hersey was born October 29, 1927, in rural Butler County, daughter of John D and Tillie Huisman Hersey. She died on December 6, 2022. She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1944. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and earned a teaching certificate. She married George Ehmen in 1946.

She and her husband farmed in Grundy, Butler and Black Hawk Counties until 1969, when they purchased an interest in the elevator in Parkersburg. She managed the Sinclair Elevator and was the site coordinator for the Parkersburg Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara and her husband P. Lee Miller, and her son, Dallas and his wife Debra. She has four grandchildren – Jill Collins, Kathryn Piller, Susan Winkelbleck and Grant Miller. She is also survived by two sisters, Minnie Feckers of Allison and Jane Rice of Waverly, two sisters in law, Mary Ann Ehmen of Dike and Jeannette Davis Ehmen of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter – Melissa Ehmen Justice, two sisters – Mabel Gillett and Gloria Card and two brothers – Fred and John Hersey.

Services will be held at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, with visitation an hour preceding the service. Memorials to the Cedar Valley Hospice or the Black Hawk County 4-H Foundation. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.