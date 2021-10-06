WATERLOO-Betty Gibson was born November 16, 1937 in Cooksville, IL: daughter of August and Minnie (England) Hagedorn. She graduated from the Allen School of Nursing in 1958. She was married to Allen Gibson in 1958; he preceded her in on February 1, 2015. Betty was an RN at Allen Hospital for 19 years, then she went to Schoitz in 1972, until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. Betty always wanted something for her guests to eat. She had a heart of gold and opened her home for those in need.