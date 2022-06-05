Betty Francis Rhodes Baethke

July 16, 1951-May 28, 2022

Betty Francis Rhodes Baethke of Waterloo, was born July 16, 1951 in Stratford, MO to Calvin and Mary Harrison Rhodes. She passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 of lung cancer, at her home in Waterloo, surrounded by her family.

She married Carter G Baethke March 27, 1980 in Bellville, IL and to this union was born a daughter, Jackie Marie on July 17, 1986.

Betty was a waitress at the Freemans Restaurant in Waterloo for 10 years and then worked at Walmart in Cedar Falls for 28 years where she was the Department Manager of multiple areas until retiring in 2019. She was the also the Office Manager for Iowa Custom Machine from 1994 until her death. She loved gardening, flowers, reading and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her husband Carter, daughter Jackie of Ames, IA, her mother Mary Rhodes, brother George (Carol) Rhodes, and brother John (Mary) Rhodes, all of Stratford, Mo. Brother-in-law Chris Baethke. Sisters-in-law Cathy Lepart, Corinne (Doug) Bettis, Clarinda Baethke, Cindy Baethke and Colleen Copas. Multiple nephews and nieces, friends and neighbors whom miss her endlessly.

She was proceeded in death by her father, 3 brothers-in-law, 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

Graveside services and internment in the Saratoga Iowa cemetary will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or American Cancer Society in Betty's name.