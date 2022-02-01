Betty F. Meaker

July 5, 1932-Jan. 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Betty Fern Meaker, 89, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, January 27, 2022.

A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories where visitation will start at 10:00 am. Celebrant Jim Parton will be officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughters, Diana Kaye Brown-Sellman (husband John Sellman) of Alburnett, Donna Ruth Tebbe (late husband, Dennis) of Cedar Rapids, Dorothy Jo Bush (husband Dennis) of Cedar Rapids, Delores (Dee) Marie Jordan of Waterloo. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Adam Brown (Laura), Lovena Etten, Kim Tebbe (Nicole Marshall), Ashley Robbins (Daniel), Steven Jordan, Kristina Jordan. Also surviving are 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Glenn Wyant, and her granddaughter, Jamie Sell.

Betty Fern Wyant was born July 5, 1932, in Downey, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Edna (Sims) Wyant.

She worked in computer support at Allis-Chalmers and retired from ASI Computers. She later worked at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids where she also volunteered. Betty enjoyed biking, reading, going to plays at the theater, doing puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.