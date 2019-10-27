Betty F. Kuhl

(1929-2019)
WATERLOO —- Betty F. (Reynolds) Kuhl, 90, of Waterloo, died at Friendship Village Retirement Center on Thursday, Oct. 24.
She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Waverly, daughter of John and Ada Sutcliffe Burroughs and graduated from Allison High School in 1947. Betty married Donald “Bud” K. Reynolds on May 28, 1950, in Clarksville; he died Feb. 10, 1983. She married Melvin A. Kuhl on Aug. 10, 1996, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he died Oct. 27, 2001.
She and Bud owned and operated Quick Delivery & Transfer from 1960 until her retirement in 1993 after 33 years in operation. She was a member of Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo and active in Women of Grace. She was a past member of the Iowa Movers Association and was an American Red Ball agent.
Survivors: four daughters: Sandy (Jim) Kopriva of Clutier‚ Cindy (Beth) Reynolds of Ithaca‚ N.Y., Sonia Hayek of Toledo‚ and Sue (J.R.) Reed of White Fish Bay‚ Wis.; nine grandchildren, April (Wayde) Krebsbach of Clutier, Jolene (Kip) Manibhai of Suwanee, Ga., Keri Kopriva of Clutier, Krista (Vince) Walker of Cedar Falls, Danial (Lauren) Hayek of Roach, Mo., Seth Hayek of New York, N.Y., Micah (Amici) Hayek of Nevada, Kelsey Reed of Middleton, Wis., and Ashley Reed of New York, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren, Faith Eisele, Daelyn Powell, Dacey Powell, Conner Manibhai, Riley Manibhai, Marah Walker, and Fraya Hayek; a great-great grandchild, Hadley Eisele; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Burroughs of Kansas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; three brothers, John, Wendell and Roger Burroughs; two sisters-in-law, Lois and Rose; and a son-in-law, Frank Hayek.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Grace Reformed Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: to Grace Reformed Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was a talented gardener and enjoyed her flowers. Betty loved her family, treasured time spent with her grandchildren, and loved the Lord.
