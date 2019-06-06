Betty Essmann

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Betty B. Essmann, 93, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 1, at Signature HealthCare of Clarksville.

She was born Dec. 14, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of Benjamin F. and Lillian B. Thompson Skalsky. She married Kenneth J. Essmann on June 5, 1948, in Waterloo; he died in 2005.

Betty worked at John Deere as a secretary in the supply section. She also worked in the credit office at Black’s and Sears department stores, the employment office with the state of Iowa, the billing office at Rainbow Greenhouse, and was an assistant manager and manager for Payless Shoe Store Corp.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, and volunteered with the Council on Aging, Waterloo Recreation and Arts Center, and UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. She received the President of the United States Volunteer Service Award in 2010.

Survived by: a son, Kenneth (Pamela Jean) Essmann of Waterloo; three daughters, Becky (Dr. David) Hamilos of Johnson City, Tenn., Debra (Patrick) Jaehrling of Clarksville, Tenn., and Kelli (Edward) Syms of Ashburn, Va.; nine grandchildren, Michael (Tara) Essmann, Jason (Teresa) Essmann, Eric Essmann, Joshua (Samantha) Jordan, Savannah Syms, Candance (Joe) Stefan, Melissa Schmitz, Bradley (Brittany) Schmitz and Zachary Schmitz; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and nine siblings.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Betty enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, stained glass, reading, and doing crossword, jigsaw, and Sudoku puzzles.

