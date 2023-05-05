CEDAR FALLS-Betty Elizabeth Moon, 94, of Cedar Falls, died on May 1, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Betty was born July 3, 1928, the daughter of Arthur and Inez (Bearce) King. Betty was a cheerleader for Avon High School and married her high school sweetheart, Seaton Moon Jr. in September of 1946. After graduating high school, she accompanied her husband as he studied engineering at the University of Illinois. The family moved to Waterloo/Cedar Falls in 1951. In 1999, Betty accompanied Seaton back to the family farm outside Hermon, Illinois where she lived until 2022. In February 2022, she moved back to Cedar Falls. During her years in Waterloo/Cedar Falls and at the farm Betty’s primary role in life was to be a wife to Seaton. They were an inseparable team for 71 years. Betty embraced the role of homemaker better than anyone. She actively raised four children and managed the household. She was very active at United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls. She always was prepared for big family gatherings or unexpected guests showing up at the farmhouse lunch table. Betty led an active social life and became a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 sons, Rodger and Charles; a grandson, Brian Van Woert; a sister, Alma Riggins; and a brother, Hubert King. Betty is survived by a son, David “Tom” (Linda) Moon of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (David) Van Woert of Urbandale; a daughter-in-law, Donna Moon of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren with one on the way. There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. The burial will take place in Abingdon Cemetery in Abingdon, Illinois.