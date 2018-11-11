CEDAR FALLS --- Betty Jane Eastman, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Greene, daughter of Howard and Nellie Kelly Williamson. She married Paul Milton Eastman on Jan. 27, 1951. He died July 27, 1983.
She was employed as the manager at the Cedar Falls Dairy Queen.
Survivors: three daughters, Jacquelyn Eastman and Paula (Kevin) Swanson, both of Cedar Falls, and Mary (Byron) Treichel of Waterloo; a son, John (Dana) Eastman of Minnesota; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bill (Debbie) Williamson, Rick (Julie) Williamson, and Jerry (Jo) Williamson, all of Cedar Falls, and Jim (Joyce) Williamson of Clarksville; and a sister, Rita Nissen of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: a son, Randy Eastman; a daughter, Linda Grey; two brothers, Harold and Earl Williamson; and two sisters, Rosa Aschenbrenner and Eula Johnson.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
