Betty Delores Dixon

January 13, 1929-November 9, 2022

Betty Delores Dixon, 93, a resident of Windhaven Assisted Living-Western Home Communities, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. A graveside inurnment will be held on Saturday, November 19th at 11:00 AM at the Guttenburg Cemetery in Guttenburg, Iowa. Memorials may be directed in Betty’s name to Cedar Valley Hospice. Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo has been entrusted with arrangements. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 233-3146.

Betty was born on January 13, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, to her parents Clesson and Elvina (Funk) McKinney. She grew up in Waterloo, where she attended school, graduating from Waterloo East High School in 1948. On July 19, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to James Dixon, in LaPorte City. They were married for 70 years, before his passing. The couple were blessed with 4 children.

She began her working career at Rath Packing in Waterloo, the summer after high school and worked for Montgomery Ward in Waterloo. Her main working years were in food service, where she was employed by Waterloo Schools.

In Betty’s free time, she enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, and enjoyed volunteering in many different capacities: volunteering at the Waterloo Senior Center, the Waterloo Schools, and was a past PTA President. Her volunteer service did not go unnoticed, and she was a Governor’s Volunteer Award Recipient.

Betty had a great sense of humor; she was funny and no matter where she went, she had the ability to make people laugh. One of her favorite things to do was dress up for every holiday; she was very festive and had a unique sense of style. She was a ‘simple’ lady, but those simple things in life, fulfilled her 93 years. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.

She is survived by her children Scott Dixon of Colorado Springs, CO, Jerry (Terrie) Dixon and Brenda (Ray) Pavelec, both of Cedar Falls and Dawn (Matt) Bourseau of Arlington Heights, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; brother John “Jack” (Jean) McKinney and sister Virginia McKinney.