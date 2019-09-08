{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Cornelison

Betty Cornelison

Betty Cornelison, 93, formally of Waterloo Iowa died at the Josie Harper Hospice Home in Omaha Ne. on August 25th 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Gertrude(Schimke) Wessels and her sister Shirley Clement. Betty was the manager of the Maple Lanes Bowling Center for 40 years. She was a member of the Waterloo 600 Club and the Waterloo Bowling Hall of Fame.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She is survived by her children Terry Cornelison, Steven Cornelison, Lynn Versteegt (Mark) , Vicki Murphy, and Mary Bittle, Brothers Harold Wessels, Conrad Wessels, Grand Children, Great Grand Children and Great Great Grand Children.

Services will be held in Waterloo and will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Cornelison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments