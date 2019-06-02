Betty 'Cookie' Y. Brace

(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS —Betty “Cookie” Brace, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 1, at home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Stanley and Bessie (Carlson) Myszka. She graduated from Finchford High School. In February 1955, Betty married Ron Brace in Cedar Falls. He died June 22, 2002.
Betty retired from Nestle after working there for more than 30 years.
Survivors: two sons, Daniel (Wendy) Brace of Janesville and Larry Brace of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Bobbi (Zach Kita) of Houston, Texas, Maygen of Janesville, Tyler of Janesville, Luke (Chelsey) of Waverly, and Natalie Brace of Waterloo; two sisters, Delores “Sis” Carr of Parkersburg and Deanna “Jo” Junkins of Cedar Falls; and five nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: her husband, and two brothers-in-law, David Junkins and Harold Carr.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Richardson Funeral Service. Inurnment will be in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also for an hour prior to the service.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
She had an awesome sense of humor and loved to show people her funny card tricks. She also loved animals of all kinds; over the years Betty rescued all kinds of wildlife and especially loved rescuing and taking care of her cats.
