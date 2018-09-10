(1930-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Betty Beryl Krogh, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 8, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born April 9, 1930, in Greene, daughter of Henry and Margaret Bloudil Hansen. She married James P. Krogh on Aug. 22, 1952, in Waterloo. He died Nov. 24, 1992.
She graduated from Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls in 1948. She was employed as a switchboard operator at Northwestern Bell and later with the University of Northern Iowa in the physical education department, where she retired.
Survived by: a son, Kevin (Laura) Krogh; three daughters, Karen (Tim) Kinser of St. Peters, Mo., Kathy (Ron) Petersdorf of Palatine, Ill., and Kim (Fred) Pelkey of McIntosh, N.M.; and eight grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: two grandsons, Samuel and Luke Pelkey; a brother, Roger Bradshaw; and two sisters, Marlys Miller and Marge Jones.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, and also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation.
Betty’s family was the most important thing to her. She thrived spending her time with her family – children, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Betty was a pilot and member of the Iowa Flying Farmers, loving fishing at their cabin and stock car racing with Jim, and was active at her church.
