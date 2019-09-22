Betty Barlow Flood, 92, passed away at her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born January 16, 1927 in Waterloo, the daughter of Claire and Thelma Messer Barlow.
Betty lived her entire life in Waterloo. She attended St. Mary’s school, kindergarten through high school. She graduated as senior class Valedictorian in 1944.
She worked at North Western Bell Telephone Co. as an operator at the manual switchboards – no dialing at that time. After a year she was transferred to the District Office as a secretary and worked there for 7 years.
Betty loved dancing and attended some of the weekly Electric Park Ballroom dances. There she met Dick Van Nice and they eventually got married. Dick and Betty had three children; Jane, Jeff and Kathy. When Kathy was school age, Betty went back to work at Rath Packing Co. office and stayed with them until they closed. She then worked for Waterloo Service Co. and retired from the workforce in April of 1995.
Retirement was not for Betty. She entered the volunteer area and spent many, many hours – first at the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, then EPI office, Girl Scouts and others. Finally, on reaching age eighty she was satisfied with staying home.
While working at Rath she met her future husband, Wayne Flood. They married and had a wonderful life. They traveled and visited all the states and Canada. Wayne died in April of 2008.
Betty and her daughter Jane visited Hawaii, England and Ireland. They visited a grandson who was in the Navy. Beautiful trips!
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed playing bridge, puzzles and knitting.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Jane Landau of Waterloo and Kathy Meron who lived with Betty, son Jeff Van Nice of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and one brother, Ret. Col Earl (Dottie) Barlow of Spokane, Washington.
She is preceded in death by two sisters; Rita Hundley and Suzanne Kieler and an infant brother, George.
There will be no services for Betty (as her wishes). Her body will be cremated, and ashes settled beside Wayne at the beautiful Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave. assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.