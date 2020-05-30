Betty B. Porter

(1923-2020)
WAVERLY — Betty Bernice Porter, 96, of Denver and formerly of Waverly, died May 24 at Willow Winds in Denver.
Betty was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Plainview, Neb., daughter of Christy and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School, then attended Iowa State Teachers College for two years. She taught in country schools. She married Howard Thomas Porter on July 3, 1943, to in San Luis Obispo, Calif., prior to Howard being shipped to the South Pacific while serving in the Army during World War II. She returned to Iowa when he was stationed in the South Pacific for three years.
She was widowed in 1965. She completed her BA in education at Wartburg, graduating in 1969, and then taught at Waverly-Shell Rock Junior High. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors: three daughters, Nancy Edwards of Waverly, Patricia (Tony) Ogden of Waldport, Ore., and Linda (Lyle) Judas of Denver; her grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa), Brian (MegAnn), Christopher, Jeffrey Edwards; Boone (Ellie), Briton, Max (Machiko) Ogden, Tom (Lisa) Diesburg, Kerri Hobson; 16 great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Marlyn) Dieken of Mason City.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Howard; a son, Thomas; a sister, Helen Winter; brothers, Chris Jr. and Richard Thomas; and a granddaughter, Valerie Diesburg.
Services: A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Seating will be limited by reservation to family and close friends; burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisted the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church, Willow Winds Assisted Living or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.