Betty B. Porter

WAVERLY — Betty Bernice Porter, 96, of Denver and formerly of Waverly, died May 24 at Willow Winds in Denver.

Betty was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Plainview, Neb., daughter of Christy and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School, then attended Iowa State Teachers College for two years. She taught in country schools. She married Howard Thomas Porter on July 3, 1943, to in San Luis Obispo, Calif., prior to Howard being shipped to the South Pacific while serving in the Army during World War II. She returned to Iowa when he was stationed in the South Pacific for three years.

She was widowed in 1965. She completed her BA in education at Wartburg, graduating in 1969, and then taught at Waverly-Shell Rock Junior High. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors: three daughters, Nancy Edwards of Waverly, Patricia (Tony) Ogden of Waldport, Ore., and Linda (Lyle) Judas of Denver; her grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa), Brian (MegAnn), Christopher, Jeffrey Edwards; Boone (Ellie), Briton, Max (Machiko) Ogden, Tom (Lisa) Diesburg, Kerri Hobson; 16 great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Marlyn) Dieken of Mason City.