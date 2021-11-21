June 11, 1933-November 17, 2021

Betty Ann MacLearn, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Betty was born on June 11, 1933, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Kathryn Inez (Miller) and Ernest James Mungoven. She attended school in Ottumwa and was the Salutatorian of the class of 1951! On December 16, 1951, Betty was united in marriage to Charles Melvin MacLearn in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Betty was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. She volunteered many hours in the church kitchen and enjoyed being a member of the quilters group. Betty also enjoyed being a homemaker. She liked to crochet, knit, cook, and bake desserts. She was an avid reader, enjoyed mystery novels, PBS, British Television, and attending movies. She also volunteered as a braille transcriptionist. However, most of all, she loved being a grandma.

Betty is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Charles; son, Brian MacLearn of Waverly; daughter, Deborah Brandom of Baker, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Buchter, Heather (John) Fitzpatrick, and Nathan (Brandi) Brandom; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathryn “Kitti” Toomire of Ottumwa, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Link; and brother William “Bill” Mungoven.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville, with Pastor Dave Powers officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187