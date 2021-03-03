August 30, 1929-February 28, 2021

TRIPOLI-Betty Ann Holm, age 91, of Tripoli, Iowa, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Betty was born on August 30, 1929, in St. Olaf, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Alma (Christianson) Gunderson. Betty was baptized and confirmed at the Norway Lutheran Church in St. Olaf, by Rev. S. J. Standjord. Betty attended Dry Run Country School in Clayton County through 8th grade and graduated from the Postville High School on May 15, 1946. Betty then attended Luther College in Decorah and following her schooling taught Third Grade in Tripoli, Iowa, for three years. On May 9, 1951, Betty was united in marriage to Duane F. (Moose) Holm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa, by Rev. Frederick R. Ludwig.

Betty was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, where she held several offices. Betty enjoyed gardening, golfing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, reading, walking, and really enjoyed her time with family and friends.