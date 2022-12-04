December 20, 1928-November 28, 2022
Betty Ann Fuller was born December 20, 1928, in Dumont, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Klea (Hartgraves) Cimmers. She married Victor “Vic” Fuller in 1947, in Waterloo. Together, Betty and Vic owned and operated Vic Fuller Salvage and Wrecking in Waterloo. Betty loved animals and working. She worked up until she was no longer able.
Betty passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Grand JiVante, In Ackley, at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic Fuller; a son, Mark Fuller; a grandson; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter: three brothers, Donald Cimmers, Robert Cimmers and Dalen Cimmers. Betty is survived by her children, Vickie Maust of San Bernardino, California, Steve (Angie) Fuller of Waterloo, Mike (Pat) Fuller of Waterloo, Russ and his late wife, Mary, Fuller of New Hartford, Kay (John) Seifert of Bellevue, Nebraska, Jack Fuller of Waterloo, Craig Fuller of Dumont, Jay Fuller of Waterloo, Paul Fuller of Waterloo and Eric Fuller of Ackley; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Simon of Fridley, Minnesota.
Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.