Betty Ann Fuller was born December 20, 1928, in Dumont, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Klea (Hartgraves) Cimmers. She married Victor “Vic” Fuller in 1947, in Waterloo. Together, Betty and Vic owned and operated Vic Fuller Salvage and Wrecking in Waterloo. Betty loved animals and working. She worked up until she was no longer able.

Betty passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Grand JiVante, In Ackley, at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic Fuller; a son, Mark Fuller; a grandson; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter: three brothers, Donald Cimmers, Robert Cimmers and Dalen Cimmers. Betty is survived by her children, Vickie Maust of San Bernardino, California, Steve (Angie) Fuller of Waterloo, Mike (Pat) Fuller of Waterloo, Russ and his late wife, Mary, Fuller of New Hartford, Kay (John) Seifert of Bellevue, Nebraska, Jack Fuller of Waterloo, Craig Fuller of Dumont, Jay Fuller of Waterloo, Paul Fuller of Waterloo and Eric Fuller of Ackley; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Simon of Fridley, Minnesota.