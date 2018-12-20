Betty Anderson

(1940-2018)
INDEPENDENCE — Betty J. Anderson, 78, of rural Independence, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born March 8, 1940, in Vinton, daughter of Harry Joe and Minnie Gertrude (Strellner) Koopman. On Nov. 5, 1966, she married John “Jack” Hasbrouck Anderson in Vinton. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Mrs. Anderson graduated from high school in Vinton in 1957. She worked in the graphic services department at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 36 years, retiring in 1995.
She was an active member and past president of the Farm Bureau Women and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
Survived by: two sons, Craig (Teresa) Anderson of Rice Lake, Wis., and Kent Anderson of Independence; three grandchildren, Ethan Anderson, Caleb Anderson and Malia Anderson, all of Rice Lake; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Koopman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Doris Gunlock of Kansas City, Mo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister, Mardene Schade; and two brothers, Stanley Koopman and Merlyn Koopman.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, with burial at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Betty enjoyed water aerobics and the Silver Sneakers. She liked to play the slot machines at the casino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.