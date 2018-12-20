Try 1 month for 99¢
Betty Anderson

Betty Anderson

(1940-2018)

INDEPENDENCE — Betty J. Anderson, 78, of rural Independence, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born March 8, 1940, in Vinton, daughter of Harry Joe and Minnie Gertrude (Strellner) Koopman. On Nov. 5, 1966, she married John “Jack” Hasbrouck Anderson in Vinton. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Mrs. Anderson graduated from high school in Vinton in 1957. She worked in the graphic services department at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 36 years, retiring in 1995.

She was an active member and past president of the Farm Bureau Women and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.

Survived by: two sons, Craig (Teresa) Anderson of Rice Lake, Wis., and Kent Anderson of Independence; three grandchildren, Ethan Anderson, Caleb Anderson and Malia Anderson, all of Rice Lake; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Koopman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Doris Gunlock of Kansas City, Mo.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister, Mardene Schade; and two brothers, Stanley Koopman and Merlyn Koopman.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence, with burial at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Betty enjoyed water aerobics and the Silver Sneakers. She liked to play the slot machines at the casino.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Betty Anderson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments