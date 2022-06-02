November 1, 1930-May 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Betty Almina Ward, 91, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at MercyOne/Sartori Hospital. She was born in Janesvile, Iowa, on November 1, 1930, daughter of Arthur Ernest and Jessie Genovieve (March) Grandon. Betty attended Cedar Falls High School. On July 16, 1949, she was married to Max Ward in Cedar Falls. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max, in 2014; brothers: Walter, Lynford “Jack”, Milo “Mike”, and Jess “Shorty” Grandon; and 2 sisters: Alberta Jepsen and Wanda Boysen. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Carla) Ward of Cedar Falls; daughter, Vickie (Jim) Heiselman of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren: Jamie (Megin) Heiselman, Jeff (Nicole) Heiselman, Gabe Ward and Matt (Kelly) Ward; 5 great-grandchildren: Caleb, Hunter, Cody, Dylan and Masin; and brother, Lloyd (Pat) Grandon of Dike.

Betty’s Funeral Service was held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with an hour of visitation prior to the service at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Burial was held at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Betty and Max centered all activities on family, most often camping and fishing on long weekends and vacations. Whether they were at their camper in Faribault, MN, or just a mile or two from home, gatherings included multiple generations and extended family. Betty also LOVED giving! You couldn’t leave her home without a gift whether it was food, toilet paper or whatever she gleaned that you may need. The Dollar General on Sands Avenue may see an uptake in business with her passing.