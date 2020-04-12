Betty A. Schoeberl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1926-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Betty Ann Schoeberl, 93, of the Western Homes in Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 10, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 12, 1926, in Ridgeway, daughter of Otto and Florence Ernst. She grew up in Cresco.

She married Cletus Schoeberl on June 12, 1945. They moved to Waterloo to raise their family.

Survivors: four sons, Gary (Deb) of Janesville, Minn., James (Gloria) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Lynn (Diane) of Apple Valley, Minn., and Dean (Kim) of Rochester, Minn.; a daughter, Kathleen (Dave) Fulks of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Robert, Brian, Jennifer, Jill, Scott, Drew, Meghan, Ryan, Derek, and Nick; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Clete, in October 2008; a brother, Robert Ernst; and a sister, Belva Wilson.

Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation. A private family Mass will be held at St. Edward’s Church in Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3146.

Memorials: to the family