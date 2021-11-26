December 18, 1944-November 20. 2021

Betty A. Martin, 76, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 20, at Theda Care in Waupaca.

She was born December 18, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of Albert and Bertha Gray. She married John C. Martin on February 3, 1968, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2008.

Betty was employed at McDonalds.

Survivors include: her son, Steve (Leslie) Martin of Waupaca, WI; two grandsons, Zach Martin and Noan Martin both of Waupaca, WI; her brothers, Al (Ernie) Gray Phoenix, AZ. and Jim (Nancy) Gray of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, John Martin; her sister-in-law, Sally Back; her brother-in-law, Joe Martin; her father and mother-in-law, Harold and Harriet Martin.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4—7 p.m. Friday, November 26, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

