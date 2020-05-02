(1934-2020)
WAVERLY — Betty A. Lau, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Readlyn, died Friday, May 1, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Betty was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Waverly, daughter of Walter and Elda (Walther) Hartman. She graduated from Wartburg College and then taught in rural Bremer county schools for five years. On June 1, 1958, she married Roland Lau at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. He died in 1998.Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield.
Survivors: a daughter, Joan (Lowell Lindsay) Lau of Ariss, Ontario, Canada; a son, David (Dawn) Lau of Denver; a daughter-in-law, Christy (Tim) Lau-Jameson of Burlington; a grandson, Parker Lau of Burlington; two sisters, Bonnie Drape of Waverly and Mary (Marv) Runyan of Verndale, Minn.; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Hartman of Sumner, Lois (Wendell) Meyer of Northwood, Verdine Keding of Fayette and Carol (Bob) Lau of Lakewood, Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband Roland; son, Curtis Lau; brother, Jim Hartman; and in-laws Marlyn (Raymond) Meyer.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Maxfield. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements, 319-984-5379.
Memorials: to St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She very much enjoyed her church family. Betty was a hard worker who lived a simple and full life.
