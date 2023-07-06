August 26, 1927-July 2, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Betty A. Hilton, 95, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

Betty and her twin brother, Burton, were born in rural Cedar Falls to George and Esther (Morgensen) Newgard on August 26, 1927. She attended Cedar Falls High School and later graduated from Gates Business College. She worked for a Waterloo attorney's office prior to marriage.

Betty was married to Richard Hilton on March 22, 1952, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. After her marriage Betty became a full-time farm wife and mother to her children. She was an exceptional grandmother, spending countless hours reading to her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband, Richard and her two sons, two daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Burton (Hilda) and Robert (Virginia) Newgard; sister-in-law, Arlyne; brother-in-law, Wendell Lockard; and a great-grandson, Jenner Hilton.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 5-7pm on Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.