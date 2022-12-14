April 4, 1947-December 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Bette A. Wubbena, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born April 4, 1947, in Waverly, daughter of Frank E. and Alvera M. Weinberg Schoneman. She graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1965. She married Charles E. “Chuck” Wubbena March 9, 1968, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

Bette worked for Allison State Bank, Mutual Lutheran in Waverly, Home Savings and Loans in Waterloo, Downtown Council, ultimately joining Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber (now Grow Cedar Valley).

She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Bette lived a life of philanthropy and service. She belonged to many groups and organizations over her 50-plus years in the community.

She loved to shop and spoil her granddaughter. Her hobby was parenting the (Grow Cedar Valley) Ambassadors. She was also a member of the Angels. She was a band mom for her son through his many years of playing music and had a knack for bringing people together. People were her passion.

Bette is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Michelle Wubbena; son, Mark Wubbena; and granddaughter, Lizzy Wubbena, all of Waterloo; a sister, Doris (Dave Mongin) Schoneman of Milwaukee, WI; a bonus daughter, Heather (Jared Dietz) Lash-Dietz, and their children, Gwen and Gevin; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws (and outlaws), and beloved pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park; also, for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.lockefuneralservices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo 319-233-3146.