(1924-2020)

CEDAR FALLS - Bette A. Boss, 96, of Cedar Falls and formerly Waterloo, died April 24 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born April 19, 1924, in Eldora, daughter of Bascum and Nellie (Drury) Reece. Bette graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1942 and received a business degree from Gates Business College. She married Donald Boss on April 25, 1946, in Waterloo; he died April 6, 2007.

She was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Survivors: three sons, Terry (Susan) Boss of Florida, Brian Boss of Cedar Falls, and Dan (Lynda) Boss of Dallas, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Brent, Bridget, Brock, Bradley, Bryce, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Brieanna, and Brett; 13 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Martha Boss.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Donald; and son, Randy Boss.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service was held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.