WATERLOO — Bethsabe C. “Betsy” Martinez, 90, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 26, at home in Ankeny.
She was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Oruro, Bolivia, daughter of Enrique and Angelica Aramayo Encinas. She married Arnulfo Martinez on March 15, 1952, at St. Joseph’s in Waterloo. He died in 2001.
Betsy was employed as a registered nurse for Schoitz Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association and the Waterloo Public Schools. She finished her career as an interpreter at Covenant Medical Center.
Survived by: two daughters, Patricia (Dave) Heidemann of Ankeny and Annette (Kerry Gramenz) Oswald of Altoona; five grandchildren, Sara (Randy) Butler, Josh (Nikki) Heidemann, Lindsey Oswald, Chelsey (Tyrell) Houseman and Jared (Kelly) Heidemann; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Adela Encinas; and three brothers, Avelino, Humberto and Hector Encinas.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
