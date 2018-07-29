HUDSON — Betha Eleanor Wyatt Graham Pecenka, 94, of Hudson, died Friday, July 27, at Bickford Senior Living, Cedar Falls.
She was born on March 6, 1924, in Hudson, daughter of Charles and Elsie (Fabian) Wyatt. On March 22, 1947, she married Earl Graham Jr. in Waterloo. He died on April 6, 1983. She married Edwin Pecenka on July 16, 1988, at Hudson Community Church. He died Jan. 13, 1994.
Betha graduated from Hudson Community School and attended keypunch schooling. During her career, she worked for John Deere, Hudson Creamery, Montgomery Wards, and as a homemaker.
She was an active lifelong member of Hudson Community Church.
Survived by: three daughters, Diane Cavanaugh of West Des Moines, Wendy (Daryl) Sywassink of Muscatine and Ann (Tom) Schrader of Waterloo; a son, Kirk (Polly) Graham of Blue Grass; a stepson, Brian (Cindy) Pecenka of Lake of the Ozarks; a stepdaughter, Cathy Dewitz of Ankeny; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Berwyn Johnson of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; her second husband; an infant son, Lon Lyle; two brothers, Bernace “Bud” and Edward “Sam” Wyatt; three sisters, Edna Bixby, Helene Machetta and Marlys (Bohnstengel) Johnson; and a grandchild, Katie Schrader.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Hudson Community Church, with burial at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and also for hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Hudson Community Church, Bickford Senior Living-Cedar Falls, or UnityPoint Hospice
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
In addition to loving her family, Betha loved playing cards, traveling, bowling, gambling, golfing, and fishing. She also enjoyed her flowers, shopping, decorating, spending time with her coffee groups and watching the Chicago Cubs.
