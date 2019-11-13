(1984-2019)
WATERLOO — Beth K. Haile, 35, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 6, of brain cancer.
She was born May 3, 1984, in Charleston, S.C., to John and Patricia Taylor Garrison. She married Scott Haile on June 6, 2009, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Newton, Mass.
Beth graduated from Summerville (S.C.) High School in 2002, from the University of Virginia as a Jefferson Scholar in 2006, and completed her Ph.D. in theological ethics from Boston College. She was a professor for three years at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., and retired to be a full-time mother and homeschool. During this time she wrote a regular column for U.S. Catholic, blogged for CatholicMoralTheology.com, and published scholarly articles on natural law and virtue ethics.
She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and also attended Unity Presbyterian Church with her husband.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Teresa “Ressie” Haile; three sons, Thomas, Richard and Nicholas; her parents, of Summerville; two sisters, Amanda (Will) Burgess of Stanley‚ N.C., and Brenna (Scott) Hinson of Summerville; two brothers, Allen (Melissa) Garrison of Fort Mill‚ S.C., and Cody (Shane Gibson) Garrison of Charleston; and her maternal grandmother, Loraine Taylor of Maplewood‚ Minn.
Preceded in death by: her paternal grandmother, Sue Howel; and maternal grandfather, Richard Taylor.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Family graveside services took place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Waterloo Public Library for purchasing children’s books, attn. Kim Chapman.
Beth loved God, family, friends, reading to her children, running, birding, travel, Thomas Aquinas, Aristotle, wine, and fine food. She had dear friends up and down her street and throughout the country.
