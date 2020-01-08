Beth Davis

(1951-2020)
WATERLOO — Beth A. Davis, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Jan. 6.
She was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Ehlers) Davis. She married David Ralston in Las Vegas, and the couple later divorced.
Beth attended Edison and Emerson elementary schools, West Junior High and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. She earned an associate degree in horticulture from Hawkeye Community College and graduated from the LPN program at Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. She worked as a printer at American Color for more than 18 years and then was a groundskeeper at Hawkeye Community College for about five years. More recently, Beth worked as an LPN at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown for five years.
She was a member of Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sisters, Ellen Regenold and Janice Davis, both of Waterloo, and Jean Davis of Talent, Ore.; five nieces and nephews, Steve (Monica) Regenold, Shawn (Steve Kearney) Regenold, Sherrie (Dean) Wise, Christy (Matt) O’Brien, and Sara (Shaun) Knoll; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie Regenold, Mia, Ian, Emma and Jeremy Kearney-Regenold, Nic and Erica Wise, Samantha Strange, Lorna O’Brien, Jake Dodge, Maxim and Addison Knoll.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Beth was proud that she helped landscape the memorial that was constructed in honor of the victims of the Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets — most recently Lola her cat. Beth was a longtime fan of the Blue Band and the recent adaptations.
