(1982-2018)
SHELL ROCK — Beth Ann Pashby, 36, of Shell Rock, died Friday, Dec. 7, at Waverly Health Center.
She was born Jan. 12, 1982, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert Nehl and Leigh Speer. She married Gary Pashby June 28, 2013, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Beth graduated from Expo High School in 2000 in Waterloo. She was employed as a painter at Allen Industrial Coating in Allison and most recently at Modern Builders in Janesville.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Laura Pashby of Shell Rock; her father and stepmother, Robert and Nancy Nehl of Janesville; her mother and stepfather, Leigh and Mitch (BFD) Moyer of Janesville; a mother-in law, Karla (Steve) Pashby-Fuller of Shell Rock; maternal grandparents, Judith and Robert Speer of Dunkerton; and paternal grandmother, Sharon Nehl of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: her paternal grandfather, Robert Nehl; an uncle, Shane Nehl; and her stepgrandparents, Marvin and Betty Moyer.
Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the home of Karla Pashby-Fuller, 33640 290th St., Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
