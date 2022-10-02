Beth Ann Johnson

She was born November 7, 1962, and lived both in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gary and Patricia Ann (Johnson) Gusland. She graduated from Linn Mar High School in 1981. She attended the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. She moved back to Cedar Falls and married Troy Johnson on October 19, 1985. They happily lived their life on a beautiful acreage raising their two children and caring for many wonderful animals. While living in Cedar Falls, she attended Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was an accounts payable clerk at Terex in Waverly up until her illness. Beth was a wonderful wife, mother, and loving person.