October 2, 1931-June 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS – Bessie “Loudene” Zimmerman, age 90, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born October 2, 1931, in Cainsville, Missouri, the daughter of Willard and Minnie (Parkhurst) Peterson. She was a homemaker and an active member of the Cedar Falls American Legion Auxiliary Post #246. On December 22, 1947, Bessie married Bobby D. Zimmerman in Cainsville, MO. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2007.

Bessie is survived by four children: Dan (Kathy) Zimmerman of New London, WI, Cathy (Joe) Petchulat of Manchester, IA, Randy (Beth) Zimmerman of Jenison, MI, Brenda (Steve) Waddle of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Willa Zimmerman, Mavis Hamilton, and Maxine Grandon.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials to be determined at a later date.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.