Bessie Laurice Treadwell Micou died at home on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the age of 99. She was born February 22, 1922, in Water Valley, Mississippi to Mary Robinson and Rice Treadwell, the oldest of 12 children. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942. After graduation she moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, William, Micou, Sr. On August 24, 1946, they were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. From that union 3 daughters were born: Cynthia Micou-Scott of Des Moines, Iowa, Marilyn (Nicki) Micou-Campbell (Albert), and Kathy (Kitty) Micou-Caldwell, both of Waterloo; 3 sons, William (Corky) Micou Jr., Humphrey (Mike) Micou, III, and Marlon (Marty) Micou, all of Waterloo.