Bessie Laurice Treadwell Micou
February 22, 1922-April 19, 2021
Bessie Laurice Treadwell Micou died at home on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the age of 99. She was born February 22, 1922, in Water Valley, Mississippi to Mary Robinson and Rice Treadwell, the oldest of 12 children. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942. After graduation she moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, William, Micou, Sr. On August 24, 1946, they were united in marriage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. From that union 3 daughters were born: Cynthia Micou-Scott of Des Moines, Iowa, Marilyn (Nicki) Micou-Campbell (Albert), and Kathy (Kitty) Micou-Caldwell, both of Waterloo; 3 sons, William (Corky) Micou Jr., Humphrey (Mike) Micou, III, and Marlon (Marty) Micou, all of Waterloo.
Bessie worked at Saint Francis Hospital for some time retiring to raise her family. On March 10, 1956, she dedicated her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served faithfully until her death.
Besides her children, she is survived by 15 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild. In addition, she has 3 surviving sisters: Gail Caldwell of Chicago, IL, Betty Caldwell of Cleveland, OH, and Alice Johnson of Dyersburg, TN, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, and a grandson, William (Billy) Micou III.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, her memorial service will be conducted via Zoom on May 1 at 2:00.
