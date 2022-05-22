February, 24, 1928-May 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Bessie Freeney, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 13, 2022.

She was born February, 24, 1928, in Weona, Arkansas, the daughter of Henry and Corrine Young Lewis. She married William Freeney Sr. in 1943 in Chicago. She owned and operated a Shell Oil Service Station with her husband.

Bessie is survived by one son, Danny Freeney; seven grandchildren, Terrell, Brian, Terrance, Tony, and Daniel Freeney, Dionna Ford, and Michelle Keller; and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son, William Freeney Jr.; and brother, Robert Lewis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.