May 23, 1928-July 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Beryl Grace Waack, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Nation Cottage, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of John O. and Beryl Isabelle (Abbott) Malmanger. Her mother died in childbirth, and Beryl was lovingly raised by Clarence and Nellie Dresler. She graduated from DeWitt (Iowa) High School in 1946. She married William L. Waack at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Iowa, and they were blessed with one son, Craig S. Waack.

Beryl was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. She was a devoted wife and mother, and had a special love for animals, especially dogs.

Those mourning her death include her niece, Linda Price Norwood of St. Petersburg, FL, and special friends, Sara and Rod Lair of Cedar Falls.

Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, son, and her sister, Genevieve Dresler Martinson.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Committal services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound, Iowa on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, or the Western Home Foundation (Employee Appreciation Fund).