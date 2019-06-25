(1929-2019)
HAMPTON -- Beryl D. Richard, 89, of Hampton, formerly of Aredale, died Saturday, June 22, at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
He was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Aredale, son of Frank and Marguerite (Jorges) Richard. In May 1947, Beryl married Linda Stock. Their marriage ended in divorce. In 1975, he married Nancy Osier Tindall.
Beryl graduated from high school in Dumont. He was offered a contract to play for the St. Louis Browns, but it didn't pay enough to support his family. Beryl worked for Franklin County Roads for two years, then in road construction. He got into farming, owned a fertilizer company, had a corn sheller, then started raising hogs. He was mayor of Aredale for about 14 years.
He was on the Aredale State Bank board and the Harlan Cemetery board.
Survived by: his wife; daughters Vickie (Dick) Heft of Cedar Rapids, Melanie Richard of Cedar Rapids, Marsha Jackson of Geneseo, Ill., Roxanne (Marv) Ragsdale of Ankeny and Kristi (Dawn Anderson) Richard of Golden Valley, Minn.; special nieces Deb Richard of Hampton and Cindy Hill of Phoenix; his first wife and mother of his children, Linda Richard of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren, Darren Jackson, Megan (Tony) Lippert, Carrie (Rich) Kujoth, Hillary (Brent) Baustian, Patrick (Teisha) Heft, Jeremy Ragsdale, Marisa (Jeremy Banks) Ragsdale, Ashley Loper, Brady Loper and Collin Hill; 14 great-grandchildren, Austin, Abbigail and Alicia Heft, Zoey, Mackenzie and Natalie Baustian, Kylie and Maci Ragsdale, Connor and Crosby Banks, Ellie Kujoth, Payton Bartlett, Lexi Rubino and Jase Loper; sisters-in-law Jeanette (Roger) Ruegnitz, Donna Osier and Linda Osier; along with nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the New Hope Parish of the United Methodist Church in Aredale, with burial will in the Harlan Cemetery, rural Dumont. In honor of Beryl, the family invites people to wear red attire (his favorite color). Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Iowa or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
He and Nancy found as much time as possible to go fishing. They took neighbor kids, church kids and family members to the Shell Rock River in Greene. Every July for eight years, Beryl and Nancy took the grandchildren on a three-night, four-day camping trip to Clear Lake and also to Minnesota.
