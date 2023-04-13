January 13, 1931-April 4, 2023

WATERLOO-Bertilla M. Mickle, 92, of Waterloo, IA, passed away on April 4, 2023 at the Western Home in Cedar Falls. She was born January 13, 1931, daughter of Werner (Liz Schmidt) Poehler, on the family farm near Oran.

After graduation from Oran High School (1948), she married Barney Tagtow; they later divorced. On January 22, 1960, she married Gail Mickle in Boone, IA. He died October 29, 1995.

Survived by: her daughter, Linda Atkins, of Waterloo; two sons: Rick (Diana) Tagtow of Fairbank and Scott (Brenda) Mickle of Waterloo; six grandchildren: Heidi (John) McEchron of Vancouver, WA; Ryan Atkins of Chicago, IL; Nathaniel (Andrea) Tagtow of Norwalk; Alex (Amy) Tagtow of Waterloo; Drew (Nolan) Mickle of Omaha, NE; and Jordan Mickle of Lexington, KY; 5 special great-grandchildren: Camden, Addy, Jameson, Avery and Kendall Tagtow; two step-children: Jerry (Vicki) Mickle and Lynn (Steve) Axeen, both of Iowa City; and 5 step-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law Craig Atkins.

She cherished special time spent with God, family and friends. She was happy and content with her life.

As per her wishes there will be no visitation or services. Private burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.