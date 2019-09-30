{{featured_button_text}}
Bertha Ratute

WATERLOO – Bertha Ratute, 103, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 26, 1915, in Marshalltown, daughter of Abraham and Bessie Nathanson Siegel. She married Michael Ratute on Jan. 28, 1940, in Boston, Mass. He died Sept. 22, 1982.

Bertha was active at Sons of Jacob Synagogue, serving on the board of directors, Hadassa and the Sisterhood.

Survivors include: two sons, Arthur Ratute of Waterloo and Paul (Jackie) Ratute of Omaha, Neb.; a son-in-law, Sydney Myers of Omaha; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Barbara Myers; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Perry; and five sisters, Mary, Frieda, Ann, Esther and Roselyne.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Sons of Jacob Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Memorials: may be directed to Sons of Jacob Synagogue.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

