March 3, 1925-December 27, 2020
Bertha Laura Sents, age 95, of Wellsburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Herman and Flossie (Arends) Frey, Sr. on March 3, 1925, in New Hartford, Iowa. Bertha graduated from New Hartford High School.
On March 26, 1946, Bertha was united in marriage with Edwin F. Sents in rural Aplington, Iowa, at Edwin’s parents’ home. After their marriage, the couple farmed in rural Aplington, they then moved to Buck Grove and later moved to rural Wellsburg. The couple farmed throughout their married life and Bertha continued farming after Edwin’s death.
Bertha was a member of the Aplington Baptist Church in Aplington and later at the United Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Bertha was very involved with her church, including serving at funeral lunches. She enjoyed traveling and listening to Bluegrass music. Bertha loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s events.
Bertha died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, of natural causes. Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 1968; a daughter, Norma Weichers; her parents, Herman and Flossie, Frey, Sr.; two brothers, Siebe (Irene) Frey and Herman Frey, Jr.; two sisters, Luella (Johnny) Van Heiden and Florence Ruth; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Rudolph (Gertie) Sents, Benny (Loretta) Hiekens, Aielt (Carol) Sents and Harold (Lillian) Haan.
Bertha is survived by two sons, Darrell (Kristie) Sents of Wellsburg and Darwin (Kelley) Sents of Grundy Center; one son-in-law, Clifford (Judy) Weichers of Moses Lake, Washington; ten grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Lester (Juanita) Sents of Aplington; and one sister-in-law, Eunice Frey of Parkersburg.
Immediate Family Only Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Aplington Baptist Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Services may be viewed on Aplington Baptist Church Facebook page.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.