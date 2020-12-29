March 3, 1925-December 27, 2020

Bertha Laura Sents, age 95, of Wellsburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Herman and Flossie (Arends) Frey, Sr. on March 3, 1925, in New Hartford, Iowa. Bertha graduated from New Hartford High School.

On March 26, 1946, Bertha was united in marriage with Edwin F. Sents in rural Aplington, Iowa, at Edwin’s parents’ home. After their marriage, the couple farmed in rural Aplington, they then moved to Buck Grove and later moved to rural Wellsburg. The couple farmed throughout their married life and Bertha continued farming after Edwin’s death.

Bertha was a member of the Aplington Baptist Church in Aplington and later at the United Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Bertha was very involved with her church, including serving at funeral lunches. She enjoyed traveling and listening to Bluegrass music. Bertha loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s events.