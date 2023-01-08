May 5, 1925-October 18, 2020

Bertha L. Crawford, 95, died peacefully October 18, 2020. She was born May 5, 1925 in Waterloo, Iowa, the oldest child of Abraham and Alma (Jones) Graves. She married Theodore Griggs Jr in 1942, had her only child Donald L Griggs, and later divorced. In 1962 she married Rufus Crawford to whom she remained married until his death in 1997. She retired from a long career at Shoitz Memorial Hospital.

Bertha is survived by two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, her grandson, and her siblings Prince (Printiss) Graves, David Graves, Lilian Burnside, Mae Austin, Marie Robinson, Theodore Graves, and Philip Graves.

Bertha was deeply loved and her fiery spirit will be missed. She is buried in Garden of Memories Cemetery alongside her husband Rufus.